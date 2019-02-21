Federal investigators allege Christopher Hasson had a cache of guns stockpiled to launch a terrorist attack targeting liberal politicians and journalists. (U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland/U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland)

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant who used his work computer in what prosecutors contend was planning for a wide-scale domestic terrorist attack was ordered held for 14 days while the government weighs additional charges against him.

Christopher P. Hasson, 49, of Maryland was arrested on gun and drug charges last week after federal law enforcement officials seized a stockpile of guns and ammunition from his basement apartment that court filings say is in Silver Spring. Prosecutors said he amassed the weapons along with other tactical supplies to prepare for a violent attack to further his white nationalist views.

“I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth,” Hasson said in one of his letters that contemplated creating a biological plague, according to court records filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland. The filings say a draft email from June 2, 2017, with the letter was found in a “deletions” subfolder on a computer Hasson used.

In the hearing Thursday before a federal magistrate, Hasson’s federal public defender said the court filings are a “histrionic characterization of Mr. Hasson,” who she said has no criminal record.

Hasson has not been charged with any terrorism-related counts but faces weapons and drug charges. But in court filings, officials with the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland outlined his alleged plans for a rampage and argued that he should remain in jail while awaiting trial.

At his detention hearing, prosecutors said Hasson spent $14,000 a year on arms and equipment to prepare for an attack and read manifestos of several mass attackers, including the Unabomber and the Virginia Tech shooter.

Hasson called for “focused violence” to “establish a white homeland,” prosecutors said in court filings. It’s unclear whether Hasson had a specific date for an attack, but the government said he had been stockpiling weapons for at least two years.

During a raid this month, law enforcement officers seized 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from his residence in the suburbs just north of Washington.

As recently as Jan. 17, Hasson created a list of “traitors” and targets in a spreadsheet while reviewing various broadcast news sites from his work computer, court filings show. The list included people prosecutors believe to be Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), CNN reporter Don Lemon and nearly two dozen others.

“The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” the government said in filings this week.

Hasson was an active-duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard when he was arrested last week, Coast Guard officials said. He has been at headquarters in Washington since 2016, but no longer works for the agency, according to court filings and a Coast Guard spokesman. Hasson also served in other parts of the military. Court filings say Hasson served in the Marine Corps from 1988 to 1993 and in the Army National Guard for about two years after that.

Yvonne Carlock, a Marine Corps spokeswoman, said Wednesday night that Hasson joined the service in December 1988, serving as an F/A-18 aircraft mechanic. His last rank in that service was corporal.

Federal authorities said he left sometime in 1993.

In June 1994, Hasson moved over to Virginia Army National Guard, becoming an infantryman with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 183rd Infantry Regiment, said Kurt Rauschenberg, a National Guard Bureau spokesman. His unit was based south of Richmond near the town of Petersburg, and is no longer active.

In September 1995, Hasson switched to the Arizona Army National Guard, and left the service about six months later, in March 1996. He left the National Guard with the same rank he had when he joined.

Federal officials said the Coast Guard Investigative Services, the FBI field office in Baltimore and the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland have been looking into Hasson’s activities.

Public documents do not outline what led to the investigation of Hasson, but say he modeled his plans after right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, who in 2011 unleashed two attacks in Norway that killed 77 people. Hasson studied Breivik’s 1,500-page manifesto outlining how he planned and prepared for the rampage, court filings say.

[Read the Hasson court filing here]

During a raid of Hasson’s apartment, law enforcement officials said they found more than 30 vials of what appeared to be human growth hormone. He also had ordered thousands of Tramadol pills since 2016, the government said. Breivik said in his manifesto that he had taken steroids and narcotics to help him carry out his attack, prosecutors said.

In a letter he drafted after the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Hasson said he didn’t understand the event where white supremacists clashed with those protesting them, court files show.

“I never saw a reason for mass protest or wearing uniforms marching around provoking people with swastikas etc.,” Hasson said in the letter, according to court filings. “I was and am a man of action you cannot change minds protesting like that. However you can make change with a little focused violence.”

Dan Morse and Alice Crites contributed to this report.

Read more:

His F-16 lost its engine, then caught fire over Washington before crashing. And he lived to tell about it.

VA official steered 88 disabled veterans to sham job training in $2 million fraud-bribery scheme

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news