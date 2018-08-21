A former congressional technology staffer who had become the center of a litany of political conspiracy theories is set to be sentenced Tuesday for lying on a loan application.

Imran Awan pleaded guilty July 3 to a felony over the loan application, which was not related to his work on Capitol Hill. In court filings at his plea, federal prosecutors debunked allegations promulgated on right-leaning news sites and fanned by President Trump on Twitter suggesting Awan was a Pakistani operative who secretly accessed computer files with cover from House Democrats.

Prosecutors seek no jail time for Awan, saying he fully repaid a $165,000 home equity loan less than two months after he borrowed it in 2017 and before he knew he was under investigation after falsely claiming a rental home was his wife’s main residence.

An 18-month investigation “uncovered no evidence” that he stole equipment or illegally accessed or transferred information or violated any other federal law related to House systems, prosecutors said in their July court filings.

Trump — who has tweeted repeatedly about Awan, calling him the “Pakistani mystery man” — has continued to link him to the hacking of the Democratic National Committee server in the 2016 election, a breach intelligence agencies have concluded was directed by Russia.

Awan and four of his associates, including family members, worked as IT specialists for dozens of Democratic lawmakers on the Hill until they were banned from the computer network in February 2017, accused of violating House security rules.

Trump implicated Awan and suggested he worked for the DNC as recently as after his July 16 summit in Helsinki with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin.

“What happened to the servers of the Pakistani gentleman that worked on the DNC?” Trump asked, according to a transcript of the heavily publicized event.

Attacks on Awan “were driven and coordinated by official conduct for political gain, were utterly deranged and often threatening, and show no signs of subsiding any time soon,” Awan attorney Christopher Gowen wrote in a 22-page filing ahead of the sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors in their sentencing recommendation to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said the government does not oppose a noncustodial sentence — that would not hold Awan in custody — under federal guidelines because Awan “accepted responsibility for his crime and has no prior criminal history, along with the fact that the bank suffered no financial loss,” and because Awan’s felony conviction will deter others.

At the time of his plea hearing, Awan said he came to the United States as a teenager, put himself through college, became a U.S. citizen and built a career on Capitol Hill — what he portrayed as the fulfillment of a dream in an interview.

Awan, in a court filing Monday, apologized to the country, family and law enforcement and said he “accepts full responsibility.” He asked for a sentence of time served — which was overnight detention and 11 months of GPS monitoring — and a fine of $4,004 to repay the government for the cost of supervising him.

“This mistake has cost Imran his job, his ability to obtain and maintain employment, his life savings, his freedom and most notably his ability to live as a private citizen,” Gowen said. He said that Awan’s “identity and dignity have been so basely abused and manipulated for others’ political gain, adding yet another layer of pain and affront to what Imran has suffered.”