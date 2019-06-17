A former federal contract employee who administered drug tests to people on federal probation pleaded guilty to bribery Monday after admitting to falsifying test results in exchange for money, federal prosecutors said.

Michael A. Brown, 47, of Waldorf, Md., pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge as a part of a plea agreement, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur’s office.

Brown worked for a Camp Springs company that gave drug tests to individuals on federal probation, supervised release, and pretrial supervision for the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office, prosecutors said.

On Dec. 26, an undercover FBI task force officer posing as a probationer told Brown that he expected to test positive for marijuana. After the undercover officer submitted a urine sample that was positive for the drug, Brown said he would “take care of” him, then took $100 that the officer left on the bathroom sink for him, prosecutors said.

Brown then told the undercover officer that his next scheduled testing date would be two days later, also a violation of the testing procedures, the statement said.

On Dec. 28, the undercover officer returned and provided another sample, but Brown told the officer to pour it out and again accepted $100.

In February, Brown accepted a third bribe of $150, without asking for a sample at all, and reported a false negative result, prosecutors said.

At his sentencing Aug. 28, Brown faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, officials said.

