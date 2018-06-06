A former Maryland liquor store owner who pleaded guilty to paying thousands of dollars in bribes to lawmakers was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Shin Ja Lee, age 56, took part in making payments to two state delegates — William Campos (D) and Michael Vaughn (D) — in exchange for their help passing legislation to expand Sunday liquor sales in Prince George’s County.

[Former liquor board director sentenced to 5 years in Prince George’s bribery scandal]

Lee was involved in five bribes between 2015 and 2016, including at a lunch where Campos received an envelope of $4,000 in cash in a restaurant bathroom before paying another bribe to Vaughn the same day, prosecutors said.

Lee owned Palmer Liquor Store and was involved in the scheme with Young Paig, who used to own Central Avenue Restaurant & Liquor Store, and David Son, the head of the Prince George’s County liquor board at the time who facilitated meetings and payments.

Paig, Campos and Son all pleaded guilty in their cases. Paig was sentenced to 41 months in prison, Campos 54 to months and Son to 60 months. Vaughn, who was convicted of bribery and conspiracy in March, is awaiting sentencing.

In addition to the $50,000 fine, Lee was ordered to forfeit more than $242,000.