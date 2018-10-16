A former official in the Defense Department’s inspector general’s office and employees at a major telecommunications company steered work to an unqualified contractor in exchange for bribes that included Disney cruises, Apple computers and cash, prosecutors have alleged in Alexandria federal court.

As the department’s inspector general moved its offices from Arlington to Alexandria from 2011 to 2013, prosecutors say Florida contractor William Wilson made millions even though his construction company had no experience in, or ability to deal with, the complicated information security issues involved.

Matthew Kekoa LumHo is accused of using his position in the department’s IG’s office to help falsify records and approve fraudulent contracts for Level 3 Communications, a McLean, Va., telecommunications company. Executives at Level 3 Communications, in turn, hired Wilson over cheaper, more local and more experienced contractors, prosecutors say.

Wilson’s two companies specialized in digging trenches for cables and maintaining cellphone towers. Yet he was paid some $16 million to set up complex data and computer systems for the Defense Department and provide administrative support, and another $24 million for various government construction projects in the area. Prosecutors say Wilson was paid exorbitant fees and used a fraction of the funds to hire cheaper Washington-area contractors for the actual work.

“There were no checks and balances,” prosecutor Matthew Burke told a jury Monday morning, asking them to find both LumHo and Wilson guilty on bribery and fraud charges. “It made no sense.”

Both men claim that all the work was properly bid on and performed, and that any gifts or payments were unrelated.

“He earned those contracts, he did not steal them,” Wilson’s defense attorney Thomas Bishop told jurors. “There was not a single complaint.”

Level 3 Communications, bought earlier this year by CenturyLink, often works with the government because it is among the few firms with access to the physical cables powering the Internet.

One former Level 3 executive has pleaded guilty and is set to testify against LumHo and Wilson. Another was charged but died just before the trial began.

Prosecutors said Wilson bought Caribbean cruises, Disney trips, cars and property in Northern Virginia for the Level 3 executives. They say he funneled $500,000 in bribes to one Level 3 employee though a sham job for his wife and more than $700,000 to another disguised as payments for various work.

Wilson paid LumHo about $24,000 through another fake job for his father-in -law, according to prosecutors, as well as giving him camera and sound and computer equipment.

Level 3 employee David Scotidas, who testified this week, became suspicious of the contracts and reported the issue to the company’s internal investigations department.

“There was never a good explanation given” for why Wilson was given those jobs, Scotidas testified, especially when his prices were “significantly higher” than what other subcontractors charge.

Defense attorneys told jurors all the business dealings were legal, and any excessive fees were not a criminal concern.

Wilson didn’t know he had hired LumHo’s father-in-law, defense attorney Bishop insisted in his opening statement, and the payments to the Level 3 employees were to split profits from a shared bulldozer.

LumHo’s attorney Chris Amolsch likewise said that inflation is standard during chaotic, difficult moves at a government agency. Level 3 was one of two contractors, along with Verizon, that were approved under a broad telecom contract with the government.

Every time there’s a step, somebody tacks on a markup . . . everybody knows what’s going on because everybody’s under the gun,” Amolsch said. “That’s what happens when you work at the last minute.”

LumHo, he added, was new and untrained in evaluating contracts and did not notice that Wilson was billing for work and hours not completed: “He was just trying to solve a problem he didn’t create.”

Both he and Bishop emphasized that everyone was ultimately satisfied with the work on the move; LumHo even won an award and got a new job at the Justice Department.

The criminal investigation actually began with another whistleblower at Level 3, according to testimony and court records. Steven Bishop said in a lawsuit that he was forced to hire the son of a senior official in the Defense Department’s IG office, even though the son had just graduated from college and only ever worked as a cashier at Chick-fil-A. That lawsuit is pending.