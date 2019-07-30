A former police lieutenant in Northern Virginia has been charged in a computer invasion of privacy case, officials said.

William Martin Burke, 43, of Manassas, who had worked for the Prince William County Police Department, faces five counts of computer invasion of privacy.

He was charged Monday after an almost five-month investigation in the alleged use of a law enforcement database called the Law Enforcement Information Exchange, or LInX, to access people’s personal information for “unauthorized purposes.”

The information that was “obtained during the searches” by Burke “does not appear to have been used in any fraudulent way,” police officials said in a statement. Police officials said the “inappropriate use of the database” was found in a routine annual internal audit of how it is used at the department.

Burke, who had been with Prince William police for 17 years, stopped working at the department in April. Officials did not say whether he was fired or resigned.

Burke was released on personal recognizance and is due in court in September, police officials said.

A police spokesman referred questions about how many people were affected by the data breach to the local prosecutor, who did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment.

