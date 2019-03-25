Explosives found in Maryland have been linked to a man who fatally poisoned himself in court years ago after being convicted in a stalking case, authorities said.

The explosives were discovered Saturday in Frederick County, and were tied to Alan Chmurny, who swallowed cyanide in 2001 a courtroom in Howard County, after his conviction on a charge of pouring mercury into the vents of a co worker’s car, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The incident involving mercury was part of a long term stalking case, the fire marshal’s office said.

The co worker was not injured.

In a statement issued Monday, the office said a container of bomb-making materials and a handgun were found in a wooded section of the Linganore area.

Documents were found connecting the items to Chmurny, who lived about half a mile from where the items were discovered, the fire marshal’s statement said.

