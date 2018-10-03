CBP said new facial-recognition technology has identified three impostors trying to enter the United States at Dulles International Airport. (US Customs and Border Protection logo)

New, hi-tech technology for recognizing faces enabled federal authorities to spot a woman who arrived Monday at Dulles International Airport and posing as a U.S. citizen, officials said.

Describing the woman as an impostor, Customs and Border Protection, said she was the third such person identified by the new technology at Dulles in 40 days.

In Monday’s incident, CBP said, the woman arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana, and presented ae passport indicating that she was a U.S. citizen.

But, CBP said, the facial recognition technology showed a mismatch between the woman presenting the passport and the photo embedded in the passport chip.

It said a secondary inspection and a biometric exam determined that the woman was a 26-year-old citizen of Cameroon.

CBP said posing as another person when trying to come into the United States violates immigration law, and could bring prosecution.

The agency said it is continuing to investigate.

It said the facial recognition system compares the face of the actual traveler with the face on the passport chip, in a process that takes less than two seconds.