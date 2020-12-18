Two days later, a passerby found Cooker’s body on the side of a road in Fairfax Station. He had been shot in the head multiple times.

Alfaro admitted in federal court in Alexandria this year that he had paid an associate named Jimmie McCray $400 to assault Cooker; McCray passed the offer, a gun and a rental car on to Charles Forbes, who pleaded guilty Friday to pulling the trigger. Alfaro and McCray have been sentenced to spend the next two decades in prison. Forbes, 30, of Reston, will be sentenced in April.

The gun, a silver Smith and Wesson revolver, had been given by Cooker to McCray in exchange for drugs two days before the murder, according to court records.

Lawyers for Alfaro and McCray said in court filings that the plan was not to kill Cooker.

“We’re just going to beat him up,” McCray told a witness, according to court papers. Alfaro planned to cut Cooker out of the drug operation, which involved shipping marijuana from California to Virginia. It was Forbes who drove Cooker to a secluded location, got out of the car and then shot the victim in the head through the passenger window. According to court papers, a witness said that when Alfaro learned of Cooker’s death, he cried, saying it was not supposed to happen.

Forbes was arrested five days later at a hotel room in Prince William County as part of an investigation into a different shooting. A revolver was found in the bathroom toilet tank, according to court records, and was later identified as the murder weapon.

A lawyer for Forbes declined to comment on the plea.

Since Cooker’s death, his mother has experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, prosecutors said.