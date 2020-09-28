The altercation was captured on the body-worn camera of a Fairfax County police officer, who had the man in custody. The fire department released the video Monday with the faces of the people in the footage blurred.

After the man, who is on a gurney, threatens to kill a firefighter, the video shows the firefighter throwing a swab on the man. The man then appears to spit on the firefighter, who appears to respond by striking him.

The man, who identified himself as homeless in the video, was handcuffed at the time.

Neither the statement from authorities nor the video footage that was released “portray a true picture of what actually happened,” the president of the local firefighters union said Monday night in a statement.

The firefighter “was assaulted as witnessed by the police officer,” said Ron Kuley, the union official.

The end of the video captures the police officer telling the man that he “assaulted us numerous times. . . . You spit on the medic and you also assaulted him!” Kuley said.

He asked that it be remembered that those arrested are innocent until proved guilty, and said judgment should not be passed on the basis of a video and without due process. “Politics do not determine justice,” Kuley said.

Fire Chief John Butler has ordered an administrative investigation into the incident, and Cruikshank has been placed on administrative leave. Cruikshank has been with the department for two years.