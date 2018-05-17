Two students at a Fairfax County high school have been charged in a hazing incident that occurred before a baseball game in 2016, Fairfax County police said.

The 17-year-olds each face a misdemeanor charge in the incident that occurred in the boys’ locker room, police said. The teens have not been identified because they are minors.

Police said they learned of the incident in March, after a school staff member filed a report with authorities. Police declined to detail the nature of the incident.

Tangy Millard, the principal at West Potomac High School, sent a message to parents in March saying the school was examining allegations of “harassment and other inappropriate behavior” involving members of the school’s baseball team that occurred on school grounds.