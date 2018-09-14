A 68-year-old inmate at the Fairfax County jail has died, police said.

Haywood Summers had been in jail at the detention center since Sept. 4. Information about the cause of his arrest was not immediately available.

On Sept. 6, he was taken from the jail’s infirmary to a hospital for “additional medical attention,” Fairfax County police said in a statement. On Thursday, Summers had a “medical emergency” at the hospital, authorities said. He received cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he died at 6:03 p.m.

Police said the medical examiner will examine his body, but the initial findings show “no signs of foul play.”

The death is under investigation by the police department and the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office.