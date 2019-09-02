A Fairfax County man died Sunday after being pulled from the waters off Cape Hatteras in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, and authorities were investigating whether he drowned due to rip currents caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The man was identified as a 61-year-old resident of Oak Hill, but his name was not released. Boone Vandzura, a spokesman for the National Park Service, said the man was in the surf with another person near Flambeau Road in the Hatteras Village area when he went into distress about 5:25 p.m.

The other person brought the man closer to shore, where rescue workers pulled him in and performed CPR, but they were unsuccessful, Vandzura said. The state medical examiner will determine whether the man drowned or suffered an unrelated medical emergency.

A high risk of rip currents was forecast for the Hatteras area Sunday, and rip currents were seen in the area, Vandzura said. The Park Service recommends that swimmers in the Atlantic Ocean swim with a friend, use a flotation device, be aware of tide conditions and swim near a beach with lifeguards. The man who died did not have a flotation device, Vandzura said.

The man’s death was only the second water-related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year, compared to five last year, seven in 2017 and eight in 2016.