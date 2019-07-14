A 66-year-old man who was struck by a car while crossing a street in Baileys Crossroads late Thursday has died, Fairfax County police said.

Police said Mohammed Ishaq, of Alexandria, was crossing Leesburg Pike near Payne Street around 11:40 p.m. when he was hit by a 2008 Mazda 3. Ishaq, who police said was not in a crosswalk, was taken to a hospital, where he died Friday morning.

Police said the driver remained at the scene; neither speed nor alcohol were factors.

Ishaq was the 10th pedestrian killed in Fairfax this year, police said. There have been 78 pedestrian-related crashed.