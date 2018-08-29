A Fairfax County schools music teacher has been charged with multiple sex offenses involving children, according to a sheriff’s office in the Richmond area.

Ryan T. Pick, 40, of Woodbridge is facing five counts of use of a communication system for crimes against children, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Aug. 21, but the details were only made public Wednesday.

The Hanover sheriff’s office said the investigation began in Hanover but led to Pick in Northern Virginia. The sheriff’s office declined to provide other details about the offenses or what exactly occurred, because the investigation is ongoing.

Pick is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Fairfax schools officials said Pick is a teacher at Cameron Elementary School in the Rose Hill area of Fairfax County. He has been placed on leave without pay.

A website for Pick says he also served as the music director for Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Woodbridge.