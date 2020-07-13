Frank did not ascribe a motive to Timberlake’s actions or say why the officer was relocating, but he said they were among the reasons Fairfax County prosecutors moved quickly to obtain the body-worn camera footage from Timberlake the day after the incident and charge him.

The revelations came at a hearing during which Frank also asked to drop three misdemeanor assault charges against Timberlake in Fairfax County General District Court (GDC) as a prelude to presenting similar charges to a grand jury in circuit court next week.

Frank said the move was largely procedural, intended to cut down on the number of times witnesses have to appear in court during the coronavirus pandemic. Frank said Timberlake would probably appeal any conviction in GDC to circuit court, prompting a second trial.

Taking the case directly to a circuit court grand jury would probably ensure there was only one trial. But Frank said it was also important because a jury could potentially weigh the charges in a case he called “high profile.” Cases in GDC are decided only by judges.

“This is a case that is sure to have an appeal if there is a conviction,” Frank said in court.

Edward J. Nuttall, an attorney for Timberlake, objected to the motion to drop the charges, saying there was no legal basis for the move. After the hearing, Nuttall said the defense was eager to move forward with the case, which had been scheduled to go to trial in a couple of weeks. Now, the process will probably take months longer.

Nuttall said that magistrates twice denied requests from prosecutors to issue warrants in the case, which he said cast doubt on the substance of the charges.

“It took a call from prosecutors to the chief magistrate before warrants were placed,” he told a judge.

Frank said in court that Nuttall was incorrect, telling a judge that magistrates initially delayed issuing warrants for Timberlake. He said they thought there could be a conflict of interest because they knew Timberlake and wanted to check with the chief magistrate.

Alyssa Emery, the chief magistrate in Fairfax County, earlier declined to comment, saying she was unable to discuss what happened in the probable cause hearing before consulting with her media team.

Timberlake was seen on body-worn camera footage released by police responding to a call in the Mount Vernon neighborhood about a man who was disoriented and pacing in circles in the middle of the street on the afternoon of June 5.

On the video, Timberlake is seen deploying a Taser against the man seconds after arriving and without obvious provocation. Timberlake also puts his knees on the man’s back and neck, punches him and deploys his Taser at least one other time.

The man, La Monta Gladney, eventually yells, “I can’t breathe!”

“It was a traumatizing experience,” Gladney told The Washington Post in June.

During a previous hearing, attorneys for Timberlake said their client mistook Gladney for a man who had a criminal record. Nuttall said Monday after the hearing that Timberlake was not guilty of any wrongdoing.

During the hearing, Timberlake appeared next to Nuttall in court wearing a blue suit and black mask to protect from the coronavirus. Nuttall declined to make him available for an interview.