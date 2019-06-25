A Fairfax County police officer shot a dog at a park Tuesday after it bit two visitors, authorities said. The dog was later euthanized.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. after officers responded to the Green Spring Garden located in the Lincolnia area of Fairfax County for a report of two dogs running loose, police said.

Upon their arrival, the officers learned one of the dogs had bitten two people, police said. As officers attempted to contain the dogs, one of the animals advanced aggressively toward an officer who fired one shot, police said. The shot hit the animal in the leg.

The dog ran off and ultimately returned home, police said. The dog’s owner took it to a veterinarian, where he elected to have the dog euthanized, police said. The dog’s injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said a criminal investigation is underway and internal affairs will conduct a review of the shooting. The officer who shot the dog is a 13-year veteran. The name of the officer will be released in the next 10 days, police said.

