Fairfax County police have scheduled an afternoon news conference Thursday near a park where they have been searching for a body since Wednesday.

Investigators will give the briefing at 12:15 p.m. in the Hybla Valley section of Fairfax County. A spokeswoman for the Fairfax County police declined to say whether a body had been found in the area or discuss the nature of the briefing.

Police officers have been searching a section of North Hill Park since early Wednesday after detectives “developed information” there was possibly a body located there, police said. Police suspended the search Wednesday evening and resumed it around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police have not disclosed whose remains they are looking for or the circumstances of the person’s death.

