Authorities closed three lanes of the highway for several hours Sunday, but the lanes had reopened by 5 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital where the person was pronounced dead. It is unclear if the pedestrian was on a marked crossing or if the police officer had the right of way.

A police spokesman said the chief will brief the public on the circumstances of the crash Sunday afternoon. He decline to provide further details.

“Detectives are still investigating,” Sgt. Greg Bedor said.

The incident is the latest in a number of fatal crashes involving pedestrians in the Washington region this month.

The number of pedestrians killed by cars in the Washington region has been on a the rise in recent years. Pedestrians accounted for one-third of the 290 traffic deaths in the greater Washington area last year — their largest proportion of the region’s road fatalities in more than a decade, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.

