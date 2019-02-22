Fairfax County police dog Doby, 2, collapsed and died Friday during a robbery call in the Mount Vernon patrol district, officials said. (Fairfax County Police Department)

A 2-year-old Fairfax County police dog collapsed and died Friday while on a robbery call, Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said in a statement.

Doby served on a canine team that responded to a call in the area of Arlington Drive in the Mount Vernon patrol district, the statement said. His handler performed CPR after the dog collapsed and stopped breathing. He was taken to Regional Veterinary Referral Center in Springfield but did not revive, police said.

Officials said a necropsy will determine the cause of death.

Doby was born in Hungary and started police service in March.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news