Browser, a K9 dog in training with the Fairfax County police went missing Tuesday along with his sister, a yellow hound dog. Police are asking for tips on their whereabouts. They were last seen in northern Prince William County. (Bailey, Kent via Fairfax County Police)

A Fairfax County police dog that was undergoing training vanished on Tuesday and the police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

K9 Browser went missing from his handler’s home, the police said. The dog and his civilian sister, named Piper, were both last seen around noon at Davis Ford Road and River Forest Drive in the Manassas, Va., area, the police said. The site is about a half mile south of Bull Run,

Browser was described as a one-year-old black lab. His sister, Piper, was described as a seven-year-old yellow hound dog.

Both dogs are very friendly, the Fairfax County police said.

The Fairfax County police said they thought both dogs got loose from the back yard of their handler’s home.

Police asked anyone who saw them or knows of their whereabouts to call 703-691-2131.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news