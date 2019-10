Fairfax County police have identified an officer who struck and killed a pedestrian with his cruiser while responding to a call for a report of disorderly subjects earlier this week.

Mason District Station Officer Reed Miller, a two-year veteran, hit Carlos Romeo Montoya, 40, in a crosswalk as Miller was proceeding through a greenlight on Arlington Boulevard near Graham Road on Oct. 20, police said. Miller’s lights and sirens were not activated, and the speed of his cruiser at the time of the crash remains under investigation, police said.