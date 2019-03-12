Fairfax County police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning outside a Falls Church-area strip mall.

Fairfax County police officers were called to the Willston Centre shopping complex, at Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive, shortly after 7:20 a.m. after someone had reported finding a body in an alley between some shops and a gas station, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are trying to determine a cause, police said. The man has been identified, but police are withholding his name until they notify next of kin.

