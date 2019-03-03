Fairfax County police are investigating the fatal shootings of three adults in a suspected murder-suicide at a Springfield home late Saturday night.

Detectives believe a man shot a man and a woman before killing himself, according to police. Authorities believe the three knew each other and were at the home for a small gathering of about 10 people, including several children.

The house is in the 8600 block of Cromwell Drive, and police described the incident as “contained” with no threat to public safety. The victims names have not been released.

Detectives from our Major Crime Bureau and Crime Scene Unit are on scene and conducting the investigation of three deaths in the 8600 block of Cromwell Dr. in Springfield. pic.twitter.com/OGLo8PWqTC — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 3, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

