Fairfax County police are investigating whether two shootings this week that left five people injured are related and the result of gang activity.

The second shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Midieast Studio in the 6400 block of Telegraph Road in the Rose Hill section of the county. Police said the occupants of a dark colored Mitsubishi and a dark colored Toyota exchanged gunfire, leaving three men in the Toyota with nonlife threatening wounds.

One of the injured men got out of the Toyota, before the vehicle fled the scene, police said. The Toyota traveled about two miles to the 2700 block of James Drive in the Huntington section of the county, police said.

Police said the driver then pulled over to call authorities to get help for the injured passengers and remained on the scene until police and emergency crews arrived.

Emilie Voss, a police spokeswoman, said it’s unclear whether the shooting was tied to any activity at the Midieast Studio, which is a popular recording spot for rappers in the D.C. area. A call to the studio was not immediately returned.

Voss also said police are still investigating what sparked the shooting.

“We don’t believe this to be a random act of violence,” Voss said. “We are doing our best to investigate and get the proper people behind bars.”

Police said they found the Mitsubishi involved in the shooting overnight, but it had been abandoned. Both the Mitsubishi and the Toyota are being processed for evidence, Voss said. She was unsure whether any weapons had been recovered in the shooting.

Police are also investigating whether Tuesday’s shooting is tied to a double shooting at a Gum Springs playground around 11 p.m. on Monday night. That incident left two teens with nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

Police said both shootings appear tied to gang activity, but Voss declined to name the gang citing the department’s policy of not giving publicity to gangs involved in crimes. No arrests have been made in either shooting.

In May, police arrested two men for allegedly shooting at the recording studio in February. Voss said detectives are also exploring whether that incident is related to Tuesday’s shooting.

