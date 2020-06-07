Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. called the use of force “horrible” at a Saturday press conference and said it violated the department’s policies. Timberlake, an eight-year veteran, has been relieved of duty and is also under an administrative investigation.

“The video erodes the public’s trust of police officers,” Roessler said. “I’ve personally reached out to the victim and spoke with his mother to express my disgust with my officer’s unacceptable, criminal actions.”

The incident began when someone called police to Fordson Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday because a man was walking in the street and shouting that he needed oxygen, Roessler said. The man, whom police did not identify, was having an “episode,” Roessler said, but police are still investigating whether it was mental health, drug-related or something else.

The incident that followed was captured by the body-worn camera of the first Fairfax County police officer who arrived on the scene.

The video, which was played at the press conference, shows the officer getting out of his car and approaching a man who is pacing in circles and mumbling incoherently on the residential street.

The officer attempts to coax the man toward an ambulance that is parked nearby. A second man, who appears to be a medic, also tells the man acting erratically that he is there to help.

“I’m here to help you,” the man who appears to be a medic says. “Just tell me what you need.”

The victim appears to say he wants to go to detox, before continuing to pace around the street.

Eventually, Timberlake arrives on the scene in a squad car, gets out and walks toward the victim. Timberlake orders the man to get down on the ground and then uses the stun gun on him seconds later.

The victim falls on his back and Timberlake orders him to “roll over” before putting his knee in the man’s back and another on his neck. The victim shouts for help. Timberlake hits him in head with the stun gun. Finally, he appears to deploy it again.

Eventually, officers handcuffed the man.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released, police said.

Timberlake could face up to 36 months in prison if convicted of all three charges. He works out of the Mount Vernon station and was awarded an honor in 2015 for helping residents escape from an apartment fire. He could not be reached for comment and it was unclear if he had retained an attorney.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said case was a testament to the value of body-worn cameras at the press conference. He called the footage unsettling.

“Without it, I fear we would have had a unfortunately narrow and somewhat distorted view of what happened in one of our neighborhoods,” Descano said.

The arrest comes as the nation has been gripped by days of protest and civil unrest over the killing of another black man, George Floyd, by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25. Four officers have been charged in that incident.

On Saturday, thousands marched peacefully through D.C. streets calling for an end to police brutality and racial disparities in policing in what was the largest protest to date over Floyd’s killing in the city.