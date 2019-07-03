Fairfax County police identified the officer who shot a white German shepherd last month after it bit two people at a Lincolnia-area park.

In a statement, officials said Police Officer 1st Class Yousuf Ashraf fired a single round and wounded the dog in the leg during an incident at Green Spring Gardens on June 25. The dog sustained a wound that was believed to be non-life-threatening, but the dog’s owner chose to have the pet euthanized, officials said.

Police were called to the park for a report of two dogs running loose, and upon arriving officers were told a dog had bitten two people.

Authorities said that the German shepherd “advanced aggressively toward” Ashraf as police attempted to corral the dogs, after which he fired the shot.

Ashraf is a 13-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the Mason district station, police said. Officials added that he has been trained “to supplement” the Animal Protection Police.

Police said they are continuing a criminal investigation into the incident and that internal affairs will conduct a review of the shooting. The findings of the investigation will be presented to the county Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, police said, and an independent police monitor will conduct its own review after the other investigations are completed.

