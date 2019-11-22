An investigation has found full names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers were among the data that followed a circuitous route to end up in the email inbox of a police chief in a neighboring jurisdiction, officials said. That inbox was copied onto a thumb drive, which has disappeared.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said the probe has not uncovered any malicious intent behind the breach in Fairfax County, and the department has not received any reports the data has been exploited. Still, he said the breach represents a failure to follow protocol.

Roessler said the breach originated with a Fairfax County police employee who cut and pasted personal information for hundreds of employees into an old travel and training form, possibly to speed up bookkeeping. Roessler said collecting sensitive data in that document violated department policy.

“We are checking to make sure that same document doesn’t exist anywhere else in our system,” Roessler said.

A former employee then removed the document from a computer system when leaving employment with the Fairfax County Police Department — another violation — and later uploaded it into the computer system of the town of Purcellville, Roessler said. Officials did not identify the employee or say why those actions were taken.

The document was sent to the email of Purcellville Police Chief Cynthia McAlister, Purcellville officials said. McAlister’s email inbox was copied as part of an internal investigation in 2017 and given to a former interim city manager on a thumb drive. Town officials said the thumb drive was never returned, and they have been unable to determine what happened to it.

Officials announced in recent weeks the inbox contained sensitive personal information from roughly 1,800 law enforcement officials, crime victims and people who reported crimes from across the region. Those people, including the Fairfax County police employees, have been notified of that breach.

