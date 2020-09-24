“He’s a mandatory reporter under the law,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said of Azimi.

The misdemeanor charge was filed against Azimi, 41, of McLean, after a nearly year-long investigation into the teacher, Matthew Snell. Snell was charged in October with carnal knowledge of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship.

AD

AD

The investigation was launched after the parents of a child at the school discovered troubling text messages between Snell and the student, police said. Snell was arrested in Texas while trying to flee the country, authorities said.

After the first allegation became public, Snell was charged in November with a second count of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship after another alleged teen victim came forward, police said.

Fairfax County Public Schools officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether, had Azimi had reported the first case of alleged abuse, it might have prevented the second case.

AD

In a letter to the families of students at Thoreau, FCPS Assistant Superintendent Douglas A. Tyson wrote Thursday that officials were “saddened and distressed” by the charge against Azimi.

AD

“FCPS takes this matter seriously and an FCPS Human Resources administrative investigation was conducted concurrently with the police investigation,” Tyson wrote. “There is no greater responsibility of a school system than the safety and well-being of our students. Our teachers and staff are trained in best practices and legal requirements regarding mandated reporting of suspected abuse.”

Tyson wrote that Azimi had been placed on leave as of November 2019.

No attorney was listed for Azimi in court records, and he could not immediately be reached for comment. Azimi was released from the Fairfax County jail Wednesday after posting a $3,000 bond.