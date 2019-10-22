Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke around the one-story shopping center and eventually requested six alarms to fight the blaze. Fairfax fire officials said in a statement that the fire started accidentally in the kitchen of a business for reasons that are under investigation.

The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from a storefront. Most of the damage was confined to two units in the shopping center — neither of which had a sprinkler system — although many other businesses sustained minor damage, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, and no civilians were injured.

Firefighters from the city of Alexandria, Arlington County, Fort Belvoir, Prince George’s County and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority assisted because of the fire’s size, officials said.

