A six-alarm fire that broke out at a shopping center late Sunday in Fairfax County caused more than $5.8 million in damage, officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded at 11:56 p.m. to the Belle Haven Shopping Center in the 1500 block of Belle View Boulevard for a reported fire. The center is at Fort Hunt Road, a few blocks west of the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke around the one-story shopping center and eventually requested six alarms to fight the blaze. Fairfax fire officials said in a statement that the fire started accidentally in the kitchen of a business for reasons that are under investigation.

The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from a storefront. Most of the damage was confined to two units in the shopping center — neither of which had a sprinkler system — although many other businesses sustained minor damage, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, and no civilians were injured.

Firefighters from the city of Alexandria, Arlington County, Fort Belvoir, Prince George’s County and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority assisted because of the fire’s size, officials said.

