School staff learned of the allegations earlier this month and notified police, according to a letter written by school principal Maria Eck that was posted on the school system’s website. Spivey has not been in school since Jan. 8 and was on leave when the allegations were made, the letter said.

“There is no greater responsibility than the safety and well-being of our students. We responded quickly and have worked cooperatively with police throughout their investigation,” Eck wrote.

Spivey also works as a private music teacher, police said. The department asked anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with the teacher to call investigators at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Officials declined to release further details about the student or the nature of the allegations.