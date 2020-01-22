Fairfax County police arrested a 57-year-old teacher Wednesday who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a Justice High School student, officials said.

Police arrested Philip Spivey of Falls Church on four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian, officials said in a statement.

Spivey is listed as an ESOL teacher at the school, according to the Fairfax County Public Schools website.

School staff learned of the allegations earlier this month and notified police, according to a letter written by school principal Maria Eck that was posted on the school system’s website. Spivey has not been in school since Jan. 8 and was on leave when the allegations were made, the letter said.

“There is no greater responsibility than the safety and well-being of our students. We responded quickly and have worked cooperatively with police throughout their investigation,” Eck wrote.

Spivey also works as a private music teacher, police said. The department asked anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with the teacher to call investigators at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Officials declined to release further details about the student or the nature of the allegations.

Spivey was being held without bond, police said.