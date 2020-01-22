School staff learned of the allegations earlier this month and notified police, according to a letter written by school principal Maria Eck that was posted on the school system’s website. Spivey has not been in school since Jan. 8 and was on leave when the allegations were made, the letter said.
“There is no greater responsibility than the safety and well-being of our students. We responded quickly and have worked cooperatively with police throughout their investigation,” Eck wrote.
Spivey also works as a private music teacher, police said. The department asked anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with the teacher to call investigators at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Officials declined to release further details about the student or the nature of the allegations.
Spivey was being held without bond, police said.