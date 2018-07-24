A Fairfax County high school teacher has been charged after soliciting a detective posing as a minor teenager online, police said.

Norman Achin, 50, of Woodbridge made contact with the detective through a social media app and solicited sexual contact, Fairfax police said. Achin also sent the detective a sexually explicit image, presumably of himself, police said.

Achin was a teacher at Westfield High School and West Springfield High School during the winter of 2017-18, police said. He has been suspended without pay.

Achin has been charged with attempted indecent liberties and use of a communication device to solicit a minor. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.

Detectives said they are looking into the possibility that there might be actual juvenile victims. They are asking that anyone with information or who experienced a similar incident with Achin to contact them at 703-246-7800.