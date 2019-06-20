Raphael Schklowsky, 36, is charged with 20 felony charges of possession of child pornography and has now been charged with additional counts of unlawful filming. Schklowsky worked as a drama teacher at Herndon High School. (Fairfax County Police Department)

A Fairfax County teacher is facing 10 new charges alleging that he created illicit videos of students at the high school where he works, police said Thursday.

Raphael Schklowsky, 36, of Reston filmed “dozens and dozens” of students at Herndon High School over more than a year, but authorities have only been able to definitively identify 10 of the victims, county police said.

[Teacher filmed “dozens and dozens” of students, police said]

Schklowsky is facing 10 counts of unlawful creation of an image or video in the case. Schklowsky, who was a drama teacher, has been suspended without pay.

He was previously charged with possessing child pornography and surreptitiously filming a 19-year-old au pair who lived in his home with his family. He is being held in the Fairfax County jail.

