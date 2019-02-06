A teacher’s aide at a Fairfax County elementary school was charged with soliciting a minor and other counts after an online sting, police said Wednesday.

Monis Irfan, 21, of Springfield, offered to meet an undercover Fairfax County police detective and provide sexually explicit images of children in return for access to a minor he expected to engage in sex acts, Fairfax police said.

Irfan was an instructional assistant and substitute teacher at Bush Hill Elementary School in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, police said. A Fairfax County schools spokesman said Irfan has been suspended from his job.

Irfan was arrested after meeting with a detective and charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted human trafficking and one count of forcible sodomy, police said.

Irfan is being held without bail at the county jail.

Police are asking anyone who knows of any allegedly inappropriate communication involving Irfan to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.



Monis Irfan (Fairfax County police)

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news