A 16-year-old girl went missing in Fairfax County on Thursday, and authorities consider her endangered because of concerns for her safety.

Julieth Ford Ortega was last seen in the Hybla Valley area around 7 a.m. Thursday and was reported missing on Thursday night, Fairfax County police said.

Ortega is 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, and has black hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and shoes.

Fairfax County police said they have no reason at this point to connect Ortega’s disappearance with the discovery of a body in what appeared to be a freshly dug grave in the Hybla Valley area on Thursday. The body has yet to be identified.

Anyone who has seen Ortega is asked to call 703-691-2131.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news