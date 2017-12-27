A Fairfax County woman was killed in a car crash on a Capital Beltway ramp a few minutes before the end of Christmas Day, according to the Virginia State Police.

They said Gemma G. Duffy, 24, of the Springfield area was killed about 11:55 p.m. as she was traveling along the westbound Interstate 495 off-ramp that leads to the Eisenhower Connector.

Her car ran into a Jersey wall highway barrier, turned over and came to rest on the other side of the wall, the police said. When first responders arrived, the police said, the car was engulfed in flames.