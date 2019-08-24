A Fairfax County woman was hit and killed Thursday night by two cars in the Fair Lakes area which both left the scene, Fairfax police said Saturday. One of the drivers soon returned, and the other contacted police the next day.

Nooria Youssefi, 46, was walking across Fair Lakes Circle near the Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores about 11 p.m. Police said she was not near a crosswalk when she was first struck by a 2016 Audi A3, and then by a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Youssefi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi initially drove away, but returned a short time later and is cooperating with police, Fairfax police Lt. John Lieb said Saturday. After a lookout was broadcast for the second vehicle, the Hyundai’s driver called police on Friday morning and was interviewed. Lieb said he did not know whether either driver would be cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Investigators do not yet know whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. Youssefi’s death was the 12th pedestrian fatality in Fairfax this year. Fairfax police have been emphasizing pedestrian safety after 16 people were struck and killed in the county last year, more than the 13 homicides recorded.

