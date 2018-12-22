A resident of Fairfax County had been out of the country for weeks, and when she returned home, she had a surprise, according to the county police.

She found two strangers living in her apartment, the police said.

Police said it was about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday when she returned home to the apartment in the 7000 block of Republic Court. The address is in the Hybla Valley area, in the southeastern part of the county, a few hundred yards east of Richmond Highway.

When she found the two men, she called 911, and they fled, police said.

In a report, police said “there was evidence they had been staying in the apartment for an extended amount of time. “ There were no signs of forced entry, the police said.

One of the strangers was black,, 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet, , with a big beard and dark clothing, the police said.They said the other was described as black, 30 to 40 years old, five feet sis, and skinny with dreadlocks.