The discovery of a vehicle in Fairfax County, Va., appears to be a significant development in the case of a woman whom police in New York have described as missing and endangered, according to authorities.

Fairfax County police said Friday that they have they found an SUV belonging to Vianela Tavera, 50, of New York. The county police said the woman has not been in contact with her family since July 28.

According to the county police, the woman had left her home in New York for a planned trip to Philadelphia. Police said they think she reached her destination. However, they said she is the mother of five and her lack of contact with her family is “highly unusual.”

The New York police have listed the woman in a nationwide database as “endangered missing,” the Fairfax County police said.

County police said they think she may have been harmed, but in a statement issued Friday night, they did not explain the reason for this suspicion.

The woman’s car, a 2013 Acura, was found July 30 in the 9000 block of South Park Circle, in Fairfax Circle, the county police said. Officers were sent there after police were told that a man was in a vehicle and may have needed medical attention.



An SUV found July 30 in Fairfax County, Va., belongs to a woman who New York police said is missing and endangered, according to the county police. (Fairfax County Police photo)

According to the county police, officers who went to the Fairfax Circle location found Luis E. Negron-Martinez, 38, of Philadelphia. It was not clear if anyone in that area needed medical aid. The police said a handgun and other items were found in the SUV.

Police said Negron-Martinez was arrested on charges of grand larceny involving an auto and of possession of a concealed weapon.

They said their investigation indicated that Negron-Martinez and the missing woman knew each other.

It was not immediately clear why information about the car was not released earlier.