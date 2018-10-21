A small dog is found in a ceiling by firefighter Mark Williams. (Fairfax County fire and rescue photo)

Magicians pull rabbits from hats, but in Fairfax County over the weekend, a firefighter pulled a dog out of a ceiling.

According to the county fire and rescue department the feat was performed Saturday by firefighter Mark Williams, of Engine 427, which is based in west Springfield.

Somehow, the small dog managed to get trapped in a heating and air conditioning duct inside someone’s premises.

Firefighters managed to deduce just where in the duct the dog could be found, and a hole was cut in the ceiling. Williams gently reached in, and brought forth the dog, according to the fire department.