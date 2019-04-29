A 30-year-old from Fairfax County was killed last spring as part of a feud with a fellow drug dealer, according to prosecutors in Alexandria federal court.

Fredy Alfaro and Jimmie McCray are accused of murdering Michael Cooker as part of a drug trafficking crime, punishable by death. They both appeared in court Monday afternoon but had not yet been assigned attorneys. A third defendant, Charles Anthony Forbes, has yet to appear.

“You got some real issues brah,” Cooker texted Alfaro on April 17, 2018, according to court records. “I showed u nothing but love every step of the way and you betrayed me.”

The next day, Cooker was found with two gunshot wounds in his head by a passerby on Colchester Road around 6:45 in the morning. Prosecutors say Alfaro got two associates to kill his former business partner.

Cooker and Alfaro were importing marijuana from California to Northern Virginia, according to law enforcement, but Cooker began to believe Alfaro was planning to cut him out of the business. Cooker started offering discounts to people who bought the weed directly from him and talked about robbing Alfaro, prosecutors say.

So Alfaro offered another dealer named Jimmie McCray $4,000 to kill Cooker, informants told law enforcement, and McCray roped in Forbes to carry out the alleged execution.

Forbes’s fingerprints were found in Cooker’s home and in a car rented by McCray; the car also contained Cooker’s blood and evidence of a bullet striking a door, court filings state. When Forbes was arrested at a hotel in Prince William County a few days later, police say, they found in a toilet tank the revolver that had been used to kill Cooker.

The gun was silver with a brown handle, manufactured in the early 20th century. A witness told police, according to an account in court records, that a day or two before his death, Cooker had given the revolver to McCray, possibly in exchange for drugs.

Read more:

’Pill mill’ doctor who lost license three times is sentenced to seven years in prison

In a famous D.C. cemetery, a final place of dignity awaits the poor and unfamous

Man accused of plotting ISIS-inspired ramming attack pleads not cuilty to stolen van charge

Money from PAC funded by George Soros shakes up prosecutor races in Northern Virginia

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news