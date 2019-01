A man was fatally injured over the weekend in a car crash in Fairfax County, the count police said.

They said John Jasper, 72, of Fairfax Station was killed when his vehicle struck a parked vehicle at the Burke Centre Library on Fred’s Oak Road. Police said he was dropping mail at a sidewalk postal box about 1:45 p.m. when his car accelerated across the parking lot and struck the parked vehicle.

Jasper died at a hospital, police said. They said he apparently suffered a medical emergency.