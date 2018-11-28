Prosecutors found Fairfax County police officers were not at fault after a 31-year-old man suffering from a opioid overdose died in custody in June, the county’s police chief said Tuesday.

At around 4:30 p.m. on June 26, Fairfax County police responded to the 4300 block of Mission Court for the report of an overdose, the department said in statement at the time. They found 31-year-old Christopher Paul was trying to harm himself, the statement said, and Paul was handcuffed and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a news conference Tuesday, Fairfax County police chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said the county’s Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney found officers “used the amount of force necessary.”

“There was no indiction the restraint used contributed his death,” he said. “This event is an example of the opioid epidemic which is ravaging our nation.”

Body camera video screened at the news conference showed officers handcuffing Paul, who was naked and shouting incoherently.

There have been 65 fatal opioid overdoses in Fairfax County in 2018, the chief said.