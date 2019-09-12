A man allegedly tried to lift a woman’s skirt and take photos in Fairfax, police said. (iStock)

A surveillance video shows a man allegedly trying to take photos of a woman by forcefully lifting her skirt on a street in Fairfax.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 near Hill Street and Woodhaven Drive. In the video, a woman can be seen running as a man tries to grab her before he fled.

Fairfax City Police had only a vague description of the man. They described the suspect as a light-skinned male who is tall and has a skinny build. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-279-7998.

