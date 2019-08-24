Simon H. Chang, 39, was found dead in Fairfax County, Va., on Thursday. He had apparently crashed his motorcycle near Fairfax County Parkway sometime earlier. He was reported missing on Aug. 16, 2019. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office/LCSO)

Loudoun County Sheriff's OfficeLCSOSimon H. Chang, 39, was found dead in Fairfax County, Va., on Aug. 22, 2019. He had apparently crashed his motorcycle near Fairfax County Parkway sometime earlier. He was reported missing on Aug. 16, 2019.A Fairfax County schoolteacher reported missing Aug. 16 was identified Saturday as the motorcyclist found dead Thursday in a wooded area near Fairfax County Parkway.

Simon H. Chang, 39, was an emotional disabilities teacher at South Lakes High School in Reston and also the assistant coach of the junior varsity basketball team. He lived on Fellowship Square in Ashburn, and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office issued a lookout for Chang and his blue Ducati motorcycle on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office reported that a friend had last seen him on Aug. 9 and a family member reported him missing on Aug. 16.

Fairfax County police said a groundskeeper found the body of a man shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday near the on-ramp to the northbound Fairfax County Parkway from Lee Highway in the Fair Oaks area. Investigators believe the motorcycle ran off the shoulder of the ramp and came to rest in a wooded area adjacent to a runoff pond.

It was not clear how long Chang had been there, Fairfax police Lt. John Lieb said. The area where he was found is behind the county’s West Ox school bus facility. Investigators did not find any sign that other vehicles were involved and have not determined if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

