The teen, who testified at a preliminary hearing, said the door between the house and the garage swung open and an 18-year-old named Zachary Burkard pointed a black handgun at the group, before shooting Elaiaiser in the chest.
The teen testified he and Elaiaiser’s two other friends fled the garage before one collapsed down the street. The teen soon realized Calvin Van Pelt, 16, had also been shot. Both Elaiaiser and Van Pelt succumbed to their injuries, and Burkard was charged with two counts of murder and firearms violations.
The chilling testimony of a social media beef that led to the slaying of two teens from Lorton’s South County High School was enough for Fairfax County juvenile court Judge Jonathan D. Frieden to find there was sufficient evidence to forward the case to a grand jury.
But before the ruling, the hearing took an unusual legal turn that raised questions about whether the teen’s version of events was the full truth of what happened that Sunday afternoon.
Fairfax County public defender Bryan Kennedy called one of Elaiaiser’s other friends who was in the garage on April 25 as a defense witness. The 18-year-old, who had his own attorney in the courtroom, invoked his right against self-incrimination to dozens of questions Kennedy posed about the shooting.
Frieden eventually declared the teen a hostile witness and allowed Kennedy to ask leading questions. Kennedy asked whether the teen, Elaiaiser and the two others were part of a rival drug-dealing crew who had gone to the Springfield home to commit a robbery. Kennedy also asked the teen if Elaiaiser and their friends were the aggressors.
The teen, continuing to assert his right against self-incrimination, did not answer either question.
Burkard did not testify Friday. But at an earlier hearing, prosecutors said Burkard had told investigators that he came upon four males beating his friend and he opened fire to save the friend’s life. Prosecutors have disputed that account.
Burkhard has yet to enter a plea in the case, but Kennedy said he maintains his innocence.
A fuller accounting of what happened in the garage likely won’t emerge until after a grand jury considers the case.
Van Pelt’s family declined to comment Friday, but Komi Elaiaiser, Ersheen Elaiaiser’s father, said in an interview he is heartbroken over the slaying of his son, who died a month before he was set to graduate high school.
Ersheen Elaiaiser had his own line of clothing that he hoped to build in the years to come, Komi Elaiaiser said. He described his son as quiet and hard working. Ersheen Elaiaiser has a sister who attends George Mason University.
“We came from Sudan running away from a civil war,” Komi Elaiaiser said. “We came here to have a peaceful life. I can’t believe my son died in a shooting.”