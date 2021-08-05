Kyle Albert, the 14-year veteran officer who fired the shot, is on restricted duty as the investigation into the shooting continues.
The incident began shortly before 5:30 p.m. July 19, when a caregiver at the home in the 8000 block of Gosport Lane in Springfield called 911 to warn that a resident was threatening to harm others and herself.
On the 911 recording, which police also released Thursday, the caregiver repeatedly said she was scared and told police that Lee was in the kitchen. The caregiver and another resident were in the basement, their only way out of the house blocked by Lee in the kitchen, police said.
According to body-camera footage, two police officers entered the home from a sliding door in the back of the house. They both had their guns drawn as they entered and quickly saw a distressed Lee standing in the kitchen holding a knife.
“Hey, stop!” Albert yelled to Lee. “She’s got a knife. Stop right now.”
Lee, who Davis described as being “in crisis,” yelled that she wouldn’t stop. The second officer then made a radio request for an officer with less-lethal force to respond to the scene.
A few seconds later, after repeated calls from the officers for Lee to stop and drop the knife, Lee appears to change her position in the video. Davis said this shift in position is what prompted Albert to shoot just moments after that backup was called. Officers then applied pressure on the wound as medics came to the scene.
“She approached our discharging police officer armed with a knife, and he discharged his firearm,” Davis said.
The responding officers did not have Tasers, a less-lethal weapon that can sometimes be used to de-escalate tense situations, Davis said, because the department has more officers than it does that weapon.
Still, Davis said he wasn’t sure that less-lethal force like a Taser would have been effective in this situation, citing the speed at which the incident unfolded and Lee’s holding of the knife.
“Less-lethal force as an option is important,” Davis said. Still, he added, “Even if an electronic control weapon, a.k.a. Taser, or other less-lethal weapon were on the scene, I’m not too sure that this situation would have necessarily lent itself to its use.
“It just happened so quickly.”
Davis said the department is reviewing its policies following the shooting.