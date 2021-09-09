Martique Cabral Vanderpool, 32, was first arrested in 2019 after an investigation by the Prince George’s County Police Department. He was indicted by a Maryland grand jury in January 2020 on 11 counts, including first-degree rape, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office. Vanderpool, who police said was HIV-positive during the assault, was also accused of knowingly attempting to expose someone to the virus.