The charges stem from a Sept. 6 incident in which Vanderpool stopped a woman in a blue Ford Mustang at around 11:20 p.m. near Sheriff Road and Cabin Branch Drive in Capitol Heights, police said. The charging papers do not indicate the reason for the traffic stop, but say Vanderpool asked the woman to get out of the car because she didn’t have her driver’s license.

The woman became upset and said she wanted to leave before Vanderpool told her that he was going to have her car impounded, charging papers state. An officer with Vanderpool put the woman in handcuffs while Vanderpool called a towing company.

Vanderpool had noticed condoms in the car’s armrest and asked the woman whether she was a prostitute, charging documents said.

The woman continued to ask to leave and avoid having her car towed, police said.

“I’ll see what we can do,” Vanderpool told her, according to the woman’s account in police charging documents.

“The Defendant stated that maybe we could work something out,” charging documents said. “The Victim replied, ‘Why do we have to see; the car is right here now, the tow truck driver is right here now.”

The woman’s car got towed and Vanderpool took her to the Fairmount Heights police station.

“So what are we going to do about this,” Vanderpool asked the woman while at the police station, charging documents allege. Vanderpool then told the woman to have sex with him or get arrested and go to jail, charging documents said.

The woman said she unwillingly complied because she feared for her safety and was unable to leave the police station, police said. Afterward, Vanderpool went to a back office and gave the woman citations, leaving her “confused and crying,” charging documents said.

She then got her car back from the tow truck driver, who released it without cost.

Vanderpool could not be immediately reached for comment. Online court records did not list an attorney for Vanderpool in this case.

Online court records show Vanderpool filed a lawsuit against Fairmount Heights in October regarding his suspension. The attorney representing Vanderpool in the civil case could not be immediately reached.

Vanderpool started working for Fairmount Heights in Dec. 20, 2017, and resigned in November, Police Chief Stephen R. Watkins said in a statement.

“An exhaustive, nearly two-month investigation was launched based on a question we received concerning a traffic stop procedure and the arrest of a motorist that raised our suspicions of wrongdoing,” Watkins said. “This department then sought out the individual arrested in order to gather more facts surrounding the incident.”

Immediately after learning a crime may have been committed at the police station, Watkins said, the chief brought the case to Prince George’s County police to investigate.