A tree fell across the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue Thursday night blocking all lanes of traffic for hours. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

D.C. police closed all lanes of Connecticut Avenue after a tree fell across the Northwest Washington street Thursday night in the Woodley Park and Cleveland Park neighborhoods.

Police received calls about the fallen tree in the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW about 6:45 p.m. and all lanes of traffic were closed, said Officer Hugh Carew, a spokesman. No injuries were immediately reported, but police said there were initial reports of damage to vehicles.

Police said drivers should find an alternate route between Devonshire and Macomb streets. It was not clear what caused the tree to fall or how long the street would be blocked.